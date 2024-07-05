Abreu is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Yankees.
With southpaw Nestor Cortes toeing the slab for the Yankees, the left-handed hitting Abreu will begin this one on the bench. Rob Refsnyder will cover right field.
