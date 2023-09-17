Abreu is absent from the lineup Sunday at Toronto.
Ceddanne Rafaela will start in center field and bat leadoff as the Red Sox take on Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu. Abreu, a left-handed hitter, has gone 1-for-6 with three strikeouts in limited major-league action versus southpaws.
