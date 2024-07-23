Share Video

Abreu isn't in Boston's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The left-handed Abreu and his .449 OPS against southpaws will take a seat to begin Tuesday's contest while lefty Ty Blach toes the slab for the Rockies. Rob Refsnyder will cover left field and bat second in Abreu's place.

