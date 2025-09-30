default-cbs-image
Abreu is not in the lineup Tuesday for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Yankees.

With lefty Max Fried drawing the start for the Yankees, the left-handed-swinging Abreu will yield to Nate Eaton in right field. Abreu went just 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts down the stretch of the regular season after returning from a calf injury.

