Abreu is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
The left-handed-hitting Abreu has played against some left-handers this season, but with Rob Refsnyder now healthy, Abreu will yield to Refsnyder in right field versus a lefty (in this case, Chris Sale) for the second straight contest. Abreu has just a .558 OPS in a limited sample (25 plate appearances) against lefties this season.
