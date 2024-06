Abreu (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports.

Abreu is slated to bat second and serve as the designated hitter for the WooSox. He's been sidelined for just over two weeks with a right ankle sprain, so Abreu shouldn't need many rehab at-bats before rejoining the Red Sox' active roster.