Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Taking seat Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Toronto, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Abreu will get a breather Thursday after going 2-for-11 with a run scored and four strikeouts since returning from the injured list Sunday. Rob Refsnyder will fill the void in right field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Likely returning Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Not returning Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Could be activated Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Will not travel with team•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Day-to-day, eyeing weekend return•