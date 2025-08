Abreu is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox are facing a third consecutive left-handed starting pitcher (Bailey Falter), and the left-handed-hitting Abreu has now been on the bench for two of those matchups. Boston will go with a starting outfield of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Roman Anthony from left to right in Monday's series opener.