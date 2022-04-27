Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

The shortstop continues to tear the cover off the ball, as Bogaerts has five three-hit performances in the last 10 contests. The hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season to .362/.380/.507, but he doesn't yet have the counting stats to match with one homer, one steal, seven RBI and 10 runs through 17 games.