Bogaerts (back) is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bogaerts exited Tuesday's game against Toronto with mid-back spasms and was held out of the lineup Wednesday, but he'll return to the field for Thursday's series finale. The 29-year-old has struggled offensively through 17 games in August with a .209/.239/.343 slash line.