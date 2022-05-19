Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Bogaerts gave the Red Sox an early 2-1 lead with a solo blast in the first, his second home run of the three-game series. Across 15 games in May, the shortstop is slashing .281/.364/.820 with three homers and seven RBI.

More News