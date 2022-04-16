Bogaerts went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.
After going 3-for-5 in the season-opener against the Yankees, Bogaerts is 2-for-18 with eight strikeouts since. "Right now, he's off balance, chasing pitches," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "It's one of those, you go through stretches like this during the season and it just happens it's early in the season and it's magnified." Bogaerts suffered a mild hamstring injury during the season-opener, but Cora indicated that is not an issue and the shortstop is "moving well" at his position.
