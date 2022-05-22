Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.
Bogaerts, who was removed from Friday night's game with a back issue, was back in the lineup for Saturday's afternoon affair. The shortstop extended his on-base streak to 25 games.
