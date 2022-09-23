site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bogaerts is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Bogaerts will get a breather after he went 4-for-15 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while starting the last four games. Yu Chang will take over at shortstop and bat ninth against New York.
