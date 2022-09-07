Bogaerts was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Rays with back spasms and will be held out of Wednesday's series finale, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Bogaerts went 0-for-3 before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the seventh inning, and he'll sit out Wednesday due to the back spasms. The hitless performance ended a nine-game hit streak for the 29-year-old, and he batted .541 with one home run, 10 RBI and eight runs during that stretch.
