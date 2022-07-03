Bogaerts was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs due to a left thigh laceration, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Bogaerts was spiked on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday and is apparently dealing with a cut on his left thigh. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, while Christian Arroyo should see an uptick in playing time if Bogaerts is sidelined.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with injury•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Resting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Doubles twice Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not starting Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Managing shoulder tightness•