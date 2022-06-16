Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

The shortstop continues to hit the ball went in June, posting his fifth multi-hit effort in 12 games. Bogaerts is 17-for-43 (.395) this month, and he's added a home run, six doubles, eight RBI and nine runs. It's nothing new for the 29-year-old, who owns a .335/.401/.498 slash line, six homers, 30 RBI, 39 runs scored, three stolen bases and 19 doubles through 61 contests this season. He's settled in nicely to batting cleanup for the Red Sox for much of the last month.