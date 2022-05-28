Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a hit by pitch during Friday's 12-8 loss to the Orioles.
The 29-year-old broke things open early with a 423-foot, three-run blast to left field during the opening frame, but Boston's bullpen was unable to maintain the lead. Bogaerts entered Friday's contest with a .212 average and only two RBI over his past nine games, but he delivered his fifth homer and first three-RBI effort of the season in the defeat.
