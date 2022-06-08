Bogaerts was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with left shoulder tightness, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and appeared to tweak his shoulder during his last at-bat, and he was lifted for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.