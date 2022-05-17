Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Astros.
The 29-year-old continues to rack up base hits, but Bogaerts is also starting to find his power stroke again. Through 13 games in May, he's slashing .300/.379/.440 with two of his three homers on the year.
