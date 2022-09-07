Bogaerts (back) isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts exited Tuesday's loss to the Rays due to back spasms and was expected to sit for Wednesday's series finale. He'll officially be out of the lineup while Enrique Hernandez starts at shortstop and leads off.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Honing in on AL batting title•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts grand slam in win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in three runs•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in action Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Won't be in Wednesday's lineup•