Bogaerts will be on the bench for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in the afternoon game. He'll get a rest during the nightcap, with Christian Arroyo starting at shortstop.
