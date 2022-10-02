site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: On bench Sunday
Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Bogaerts is 2-for-24 over his past seven games and will take a seat for Sunday's contest. Yu Chang will take over at shortstop and bat seventh for Boston in the series finale.
