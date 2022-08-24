Bogaerts was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with mid-back spasms, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting the contest during the seventh inning. It's unclear if the injury will affect the 29-year-old's availability for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Won't be in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Clubs 10th homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ejected Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Nursing sore shin•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Adds to accomplishments•