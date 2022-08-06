Bogaerts went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Fridays' 7-4 win over the Royals.

All four of Bogaerts' hits were singles. He scored in the fourth inning and drove in a run in the fifth to help build the Red Sox's lead. The shortstop has just three multi-hit efforts in his last 13 games, but he's batting .327 (16-for-49) in that span. For the season, he's up to a .315/.388/.459 slash line with nine home runs, 47 RBI, 59 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 103 contests.