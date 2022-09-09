Bogaerts (back) is starting at shortstop and batting third Friday versus the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts is back in the lineup after missing Wednesday's contest with the Rays while dealing with back spasms. The 29-year-old has produced 11 multi-hit efforts in his last 13 games, batting .462 with two homers, 13 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base over 52 at-bats during that stretch.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Officially not starting•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Honing in on AL batting title•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts grand slam in win•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in three runs•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in action Thursday•