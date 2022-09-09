Bogaerts (back) is starting at shortstop and batting third Friday versus the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bogaerts is back in the lineup after missing Wednesday's contest with the Rays while dealing with back spasms. The 29-year-old has produced 11 multi-hit efforts in his last 13 games, batting .462 with two homers, 13 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base over 52 at-bats during that stretch.