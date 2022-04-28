Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts will have a rest day in the series finale against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The shortstop went 4-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI during Wednesday's 7-1 win over Toronto.

It's a well deserved off day for Bogaerts, as Wednesday's four-hit performance is already the seventh time this season he's tallied at least three hits. He has a .397/.421/.534 slash line with one home run, eight RBI, 12 runs and one stolen base through 17 games in 2022. Trevor Story and Christian Arroyo are likely to man the middle infield Thursday for Boston.