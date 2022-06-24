Bogaerts will sit Friday against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
This appears to be nothing more than a routine day off for Bogaerts, who winds up with two full days to rest his legs, as the Red Sox had a scheduled off day Thursday. Christian Arroyo will start at shortstop.
