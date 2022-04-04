Bogaerts (general soreness) will start at shortstop and bat third in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

He'll return to the lineup for the first time in four days after the Red Sox rested him while he dealt with general body soreness. The missed action shouldn't hinder Bogaerts too much from a readiness standpoint ahead of Opening Day; he's already logged 16 at-bats in Grapefruit League play heading into Monday's contest.