Bogaerts (back) is starting Saturday against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bogaerts was removed from Friday's win over Seattle due to lower back discomfort, but he'll start at shortstop and bat fourth Saturday. Over his last five games, he's gone 3-for-16 with two homers, three runs and three RBI.
