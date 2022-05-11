Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's victory against the Braves.
Bogaerts notched a single in each of the third and fifth innings before adding another one in the top of the ninth and coming around to score. The shortstop has now secured multiple hits three times in his last six contests, batting .346 with three runs and a solo home run over that stretch. Bogaerts has been superb this season, producing a .354/.402/.478 slash line with 10 extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 18 runs and a stolen base across 113 at-bats in 29 games.
