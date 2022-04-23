Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 4-3 win Friday in Tampa Bay.

Bogaerts recorded a hit in each of his first three plate appearances against Corey Kluber, scoring in both the first and third innings. The three-time All-Star has five three-hit games on the season with four of those coming in his last six contests. He is 15-for-29 with six extra-base hits in the last seven games, raising his batting average to .385 for the season.