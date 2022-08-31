Lopez will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

After going 3-for-3 with a run scored while filling in on the left side of the infield for Jose Barrero in Tuesday's 5-1 win, Lopez will shift over to the other side of the diamond for the series finale. Lopez still looks to be stuck in a reserve role for now, but if his performance warrants more opportunities, the Reds could create room for him in the lineup by installing Donovan Solano as their full-time first baseman while rotating their other regulars in the infield at the designated-hitter spot.