Reds' Alex Blandino: Activated from IL
RotoWire Staff
Blandino (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mike Moustakas (illness) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move. Blandino should serve as infield depth going forward.
