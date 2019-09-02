Blandino is starting at second base and batting ninth against the Phillies on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Blandino got the nod at second instead of Josh VanMeter or Freddy Galvis. Galvis played both ends of Sunday's doubleheader, plus the Reds are facing lefty Drew Smyly, which is why it is Blandino at second instead of VanMeter.