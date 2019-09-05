Blandino (face) is starting at second base and leading off Thursday against the Phillies.

He left Wednesday's game after getting hit by a pitch near his face, but it grazed his shoulder first, and apparently it was insignificant enough that he was able to get right back in the lineup for this day game. Blandino is hitless in four at-bats since joining the big-league club in September.

