Reds' Alex Blandino: Playing time curtailed
Blandino hasn't started a game since May 20 against the Cubs, though he's been a pinch-hitter in nearly every game that he hasn't started since the return of Eugenio Suarez.
Blandino has hit .268/.355/.329 in his time with the big club this year, with just three extra-base hits and no stolen bases so far. Unless and until the Reds give up on Jose Peraza or decide to trade Scooter Gennett, there's just not a path for playing time for him. Making matters more urgent for him is that Nick Senzel just returned to Triple-A Louisville from extended spring training, and the Reds will likely want to get a look at him by the end of the summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...