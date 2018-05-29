Blandino hasn't started a game since May 20 against the Cubs, though he's been a pinch-hitter in nearly every game that he hasn't started since the return of Eugenio Suarez.

Blandino has hit .268/.355/.329 in his time with the big club this year, with just three extra-base hits and no stolen bases so far. Unless and until the Reds give up on Jose Peraza or decide to trade Scooter Gennett, there's just not a path for playing time for him. Making matters more urgent for him is that Nick Senzel just returned to Triple-A Louisville from extended spring training, and the Reds will likely want to get a look at him by the end of the summer.