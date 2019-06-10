Blandino (knee) has appeared in five rehab games at Triple-A Louisville, going 4-for-14 with a pair of home runs and two walks.

Blandino is working his way back from the season-ending right knee surgery he required last July and will likely be kept in the minors for the entire 20-day rehab window or close to it. The 26-year-old had been a serviceable reserve infielder for the Reds before getting hurt last season, but the presence of other utility options like Jose Peraza, Kyle Farmer and Josh VanMeter makes it uncertain whether Blandino will have a role with the big club once reinstated.