Reds' Alex Blandino: Rides pine Tuesday
Blandino is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Blandino started all four games in the weekend series with St. Louis, though he could only muster one hit in that span. This marks the second consecutive game in which he won't start, allowing Cliff Pennington to log another start at the hot corner.
More News
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?