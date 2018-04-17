Blandino is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Blandino started all four games in the weekend series with St. Louis, though he could only muster one hit in that span. This marks the second consecutive game in which he won't start, allowing Cliff Pennington to log another start at the hot corner.

