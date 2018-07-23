Reds' Alex Blandino: Undergoes surgery
Blandino (knee) had surgery to repair his torn ACL on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Blandino is expected to need between 6-to-8 months to fully recover, meaning he'll likely be ready right around the start of spring training. He posted a .234/.324/.289 batting line with one homer and eight RBI over 69 games as a utility man for the Reds in 2018.
