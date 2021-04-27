Blandino went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Blandino found ways to make an impact despite not being able to make any hard contact with the baseball. The former 2014 first-round pick reached base three times for the first time all year and was able to notch a steal for the first time in his young career. The 28-year-old is slashing .318/.464/.455 with three extra-base hits, four RBI, five runs scored and a 5:6 BB:K over 15 games but could see his role diminish with Mike Moustakas (illness) set to return from the 10-day injured list in the coming days.