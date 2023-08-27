Diaz (6-4) allowed three unearned runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

A Matt McLain error in the 10th inning allowed the Diamondbacks to extend a rally, erasing the Reds' three-run lead. Cincinnati retook the lead in the 11th, and Lucas Sims secured the save to allow Diaz to back into a win. Diaz has allowed seven runs (three earned) across 9.1 innings while posting a 9:7 K:BB in August -- shaky work for one of the better closers in the game this year. He's at a 2.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 77:27 K:BB through 56.2 innings while going 34-for-36 in save chances.