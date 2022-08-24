Diaz (4-2) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday in Philadelphia, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

Diaz walked the first batter and then gave up a run-scoring double to Bryson Stott to tie the game. After a strikeout, Nick Maton singled home Stott to end it. Tuesday marked the first time Diaz allowed a run in nine outings in August. Since returning from a biceps injury at the beginning of July, he's compiled a 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB in 18 innings.