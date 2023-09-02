Diaz (7-4) picked up the win in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Cincy closer got the call in the top of the ninth with his team down 2-1 at home, and he was rewarded with the win when the Reds staged a rally against his Chicago counterpart Adbert Alzolay. Diaz has collected four of his seven wins (plus two of his 35 saves) over his last seven appearances as Cincinnati tries to secure a playoff spot, a stretch in which he has a 0.00 ERA and 0.91 WHIP despite a 7:5 K:BB.