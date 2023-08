Diaz walked two batters in a scoreless inning against Miami on Monday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Diaz got into trouble by walking the first two batters he faced but escaped the jam to close out the 5-2 win. It was the first time he walked multiple batters since June 20. Diaz has been shakier than usual lately, yielding five runs (four earned) over his last seven appearances. Despite that, he owns a strong 2.34 ERA while converting 33 of 34 saves through 50 innings this season.