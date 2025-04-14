Diaz (hamstring) rejoined the Reds on Sunday, and manager Terry Francona suggested that while the right-hander could be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Mariners, an official decision has yet to be made, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Cincinnati seemingly has a spot on the 26-man active roster ready to go for Diaz, as the team placed reliever Sam Moll (shoulder) on the 15-day IL on Monday and didn't immediately announce a corresponding move. Diaz, who suffered a left hamstring strain late in spring training, made five appearances during his recent rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings. Despite the so-so results, Diaz told Goldsmith that he thought he threw the ball well over his final few outings with Louisville, and the 28-year-old feels that the mechanical adjustments he's made while on the shelf have left him prepared to find success if the Reds turn to him as their closer. Francona told Goldsmith last week that he wants Diaz to be the team's closer, but it's unclear if the skipper will immediately deploy Diaz in high-leverage spots once he's activated, or if he'll be eased into such situations.