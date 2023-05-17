Diaz picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Colorado. He struck out one over one perfect inning.

Diaz has secured a save in each of his 10 opportunities this season while having allowed no runs in 15 of his 17 appearances. the 26-year-old made light work of the heart of the Rockies' lineup, retiring Elias Diaz, Randal Grichuk and Mike Moustakas in order to pick up the save. Though the Reds aren't expected to be one of MLB's winningest teams and currently rank fourth in the NL Central, Diaz provides fantastic closing value being tied for third in MLB for saves with a 2.25 ERA and a 16.88 K/9.