Diaz earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz made quick work of the middle of the Pirates' order Tuesday, logging his 16th save of the year. The right-hander has now converted his last nine save opportunities despite allowing three runs (two earned) in his prior three innings. Overall, Diaz sports a 5.27 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 28:19 K:BB across 27.1 innings this season.