Diaz (9-6) suffered Saturday's loss, allowing four runs on five hits over two-thirds of an inning to Pittsburgh.

Diaz, who has allowed multiple runs in four of his last 11 appearances, was tagged with a second consecutive loss. The 26-year-old made his career-high 68th appearance, which may be part of the reason a recent falloff -- 7.45 ERA over the last 9.2 innings. Cincinnati's bullpen, which has saved the team throughout the season, has blown leads the three games, as the Reds fell 2.5 games back in the wild card race with six games remaining.