Diaz allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over one inning in Monday's spring game against Oakland.

Diaz made his second Cactus League appearance, entering to start the fourth inning. He's one of a handful of closers deemed to have a high degree of security, so it will take more than one deleterious spring outing for the Reds to be concerned. Diaz recorded 37 saves (40 chances) in 2023.